A man is wanted in connection to the theft of more than $16,000 worth of high-end sunglasses from a Tucson store, authorities say.

The man is suspected of first swiping shades on Sept. 11, from a store at La Encantada in the Catalina Foothills, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release Tuesday.

The man has returned to the store three more times since then to steal items. The most recent theft happened on Jan. 26, authorities say.

The man is about 5-feet 8-inches tall and is believed to be between 20 and 30 years old. He has dark brown or blond hair.

He also has a tattoo on the inside of his right forearm and one on his right calf.

The man usually wears a backpack and was most recently seen wearing bright orange sneakers, gray and black print Puma t-shirt, with orange and black shorts, officials said.