The Pima County Sheriff's Department released the name of a man who died after suffering gunshot wounds in an apartment northwest of Tucson early Saturday morning.
Benjamin Jordan Palmer, 24, was found with signs of gunshot trauma at about 1:30 a.m. in an apartment complex in the 7400 block of North Mona Lisa Road, near Ina Road and La Cholla Boulevard, said Deputy James Allerton, a Pima County Sheriff’s Department spokesman.
Jordan was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff's department said.
Detectives from the violent crimes unit are investigating the incident and learned that the shooting happened after an argument in the parking lot of the apartment complex, Allerton said on Saturday.
No arrests have been made, but detectives have identified and are interviewing all parties involved, said Deputy James Allerton, a Pima County Sheriff’s Department spokesman. There are no outstanding suspects, Allerton said Saturday.
The investigation is ongoing. The sheriff’s department asks anyone with information about the incident to call 911.