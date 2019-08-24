A 38-year-old man died after being hit by a car in Tucson's southwest side Friday night, officials said.
The pedestrian, Rene Fernandez, was pronounced dead on scene, Deputy James Allerton, Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesman said.
At about 9:30 p.m., Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a crash with injuries involving Fernandez at the intersection of Valencia Road and Settler Avenue.
Westbound Valencia Road was closed for several hours overnight Friday due to the crash. Detectives from the traffic section were called to the scene and took over the investigation.
No arrests have been made, and no citations have been issued.
This is an ongoing investigation. This story will be updated.