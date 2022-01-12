Sheriff's Department commander sues Mercedes-Benz over severed thumb

A doctor at St. Joseph's Hospital doctor tried to reconstruct the top of Kastigar's thumb, but it was too late to restore it to it's pre-injury condition, the lawsuit said.

With his thumb left as "a shell of what it previously was, it is badly mangled, he has limited motor strength and his thumb exhibits a limited range of movement," the lawsuit says, adding that Kastigar is frequently unable to sleep, due to pain and emotional distress.

"He experiences discomfort and pain in holding drinking glasses, taking showers and eating," the lawsuit said. "The discomforting sensations in his right thumb continually reminds him of the fact that his hand is not the same as it had been prior to the injury."

Kastigar has been forced to rely on his nondominant hand to perform activities, but is still unable to perform the "most rudimentary and mundane tasks," both personally and professionally, according to the lawsuit.

A representative from Squire Patton Boggs LLP, the law firm representing Mercedes-Benz in the suit, did not respond to the Star's request for comment.