Sheriff's sergeant fatally hits man running across Tucson freeway

A Pima County Sheriff's Department sergeant driving an unmarked vehicle struck and killed a man who was running across Interstate-10 northwest of Tucson Friday morning, officials say.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. a.m. on I-10 near Tangerine Road, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

A white Jeep SUV registered to the man was stopped in the median near the crash scene, state DPS said. The man had not been publicly identified Friday afternoon.

Troopers are investigating the crash.

The Sheriff's Department, meanwhile, is conducting an administrative investigation.

The sergeant involved in the wreck was not named Friday.