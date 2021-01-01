 Skip to main content
Shooter identified in 2019 murder in central Tucson

The 2019 murder case of a 39-year-old man has been closed after Tucson Police identified the shooter as a man who was later killed in 2020.

On Friday, Jan. 1, Tucson Police named Sean Rashad-Odell Howell the shooter in the slaying of Ryan Hercher on May 2, 2019. 

Hercher was shot at an apartment complex in the 4100 block of East 29th Street during an altercation in the parking lot. He died at Banner University Medical Center.

Through the investigation, Tucson Police learned Howell, 33, was the victim of a homicide in September 2020. Latent palm prints from Howell were compared to evidence collected from the homicide scene, confirming his involvement in the slaying of Hercher, a Tucson Police Department news release said. 

