Shooting death of Tucson teen under investigation

A 16-year-old boy died after he was shot on Tuesday morning, officials say.
About 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to a report of a gunshot victim, Jaden Pillors, at a hospital. Pillors was taken to the hospital by a friend, Tucson police said in a news release.
Pillors died at the hospital shortly after 1 a.m., police said.
Homicide detectives responded to the scene, but no suspects are in custody.
“Jaden’s friend was with him when he was shot and provided some information to detectives,” police said. “However, they are still trying to determine the exact location of the incident and who was involved.”
The investigation is ongoing and no other information has been released. Anyone with more information can call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.
