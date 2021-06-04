Shooting in Catalina north of Tucson leaves 1 man dead, two injured

Three men were shot, one fatally, in an incident in the Catalina area north of Tucson on Friday morning.

The male suspect was found dead inside a residence, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

The incident, which the agency said involved a long-standing dispute among neighbors, took place near the intersection of East Coronado Sunset Drive and North Coronado View Road.

The suspect at one point was barricaded in the residence, the department said.

An update said there were "several victims at this time. We are in the process of identifying the people involved and investigating the circumstances surrounding these events."

The sheriff's department said two men were taken to a hospital from the scene with non-life-threatening wounds. The third man shot was pronounced dead at the scene, the department said.

The man who did the shooting was found dead inside the residence, the department said.

No other suspects are being sought.