Shooting leaves 1 dead in a midtown Tucson parking lot
A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left another man dead in a midtown Tucson parking lot Wednesday morning.

Christopher Victor Romero, 29, was taken to Banner University Medical Center where he later died, police said.

Salvador Ricardo Blancas, 29, was arrested on suspicion of second degree murder, according to a news release from the Tucson Police Department.

Before 3 a.m., officers arrived at the 3600 block of East Speedway Boulevard where they found Romero with gunshot wounds in the parking lot, police said.

Police learned that Blancas and Romero knew each other, the news release said. A fight happened in the parking lot and gunfire was heard. Blancas then left the scene before police arrived.

Blancas turned himself in to the Marana Police Department where he was held until officers arrived and interviewed him, Tucson Police said. He was later booked into Pima County Jail.

Salvador Ricardo Blancas

 Courtesy of Tucson Police Department

