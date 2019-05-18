Sheriff's detectives investigate a fatal shooting in the 10000 block of South Summit Creek Drive on May 18, 2019.

 Pima County Sheriff's Department

A man was found shot to death by Pima County Sheriff's deputies Saturday night in a neighborhood south of Tucson International Airport.

At 7:27 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of South Summit Creek Drive for an unknown problem.

They learned that the man was dead from a gunshot wound.

Deputies then located a person of interest who they have detained for questioning, according to a department official.

"There does not appear to be any outstanding subjects at this time," the official said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1