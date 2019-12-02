Tucson Police Department search for evidence from a shooting near the Villa Sorrento Apartments on W. Valencia Rd. and S. 12th Ave. in Tucson, Ariz. on December 2nd, 2019.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson Police Department officers search for evidence from a shooting near the Villa Sorrento Apartments on the 300 block of West Valencia Road. At about 9:15 a.m. Monday, a shooting victim entered the Food City grocery store at 428 W. Valencia Road, near South 12th Avenue, and was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to Tucson police spokesman Officer Ray Smith. It’s unclear when the shooting happened. A suspect has been detained, Smith said, adding that the investigation is in its early stages.

