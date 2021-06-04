Shooting reported in Catalina area north of Tucson

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is responding to a shooting in the Catalina area north of Tucson on Friday morning.

Details are limited by the sheriff's department said the incident took place near the intersection of East Coronado Sunset Drive and North Coronado View Road. The suspect has been located and is currently barricaded.

The department is urging the public to stay away from this area for now.

Anyone who has information about the shooting can call 911, the agency said.