Tucson police are investigating a shooting and a vehicle crash possibly related to the incident on the city's south side Wednesday night, police said.
Officers were first dispatched to a shooting that left a man injured in the 200 block of West Valencia Road, near South 12th Avenue, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman.
The man remains in a hospital, Dugan added.
There was a rollover crash on Interstate 19, south of Valencia, which officers believe to be related to the shooting.
Detectives are at the scene. No further information has been released.