Two minors were found dead in a home in the Flowing Wells area Thursday afternoon, officials say.
About 2:30 p.m., deputies with the Pima County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to a home in the 2400 block of West Kessler Place, near West Ruthrauff Road and North La Cholla Boulevard, for a call requesting "medical assistance."
Deputies entered the home and found the minors with "obvious signs of trauma," according to department spokesman Deputy James Allerton. Officials have not released the ages.
No details have been released.