Ian MacPhail and Rebekah Henry were arrested on multiple charges tied to the sale of illicit drugs, which included methamphetamine and heroin on Feb. 28, 2019 by the Sierra Vista Police Department.

A Sierra Vista couple were arrested after a four-month investigation into their alleged sale of meth and heroin, officials say.

Tips received by Sierra Vista police led them to Ian MacPhail, 29, indicating he was selling large amounts of meth and heroin in the city.

Those tips were confirmed with help from Homeland Security agents and U.S. Border Patrol, a police news release said.

Authorities also learned MacPhail's girlfriend, 24-year-old Rebekah Henry, was assisting him with transporting the drugs.

On Feb. 12, police surveillance on MacPhail led them to Nogales where he was arrested by Border Patrol agents.

Investigators then made contact with Henry and discovered 51 grams of heroin and more than 28 grams in her possession with use of search warrants, the news release said.

The pair were booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail. 

MacPhail and Henry were indicted on conspiracy to possess a dangerous drug for sale, conspiracy to transport a dangerous drug for sale, conspiracy to possess a narcotic drug for sale, and conspiracy to transport a narcotic drug for sale.

