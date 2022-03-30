Sierra Vista man, 73, arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor

A Sierra Vista man was arrested on six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after police received a tip that illicit child images were transferred online.

Mark Snyder-Stonebraker, 73, was arrested on Wednesday after Sierra Vista police served a search warrant and recovered related evidence from the residence and Snyder-Stonebraker.

Police started the investigation in February after receiving a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children cybertip from the Arizona Internet Crime Against Children Task Force. The cybertip identified an internet protocol address associated with Snyder-Stonebraker that was used in November to connect to an online file storage account also associated with Snyder-Stonebraker, police said.

The storage account was reported by the electronic storage provider to NCMEC as containing illicit child images, police said.

Snyder-Stonebraker was booked at the Cochise County jail and is being held without bond, police said.

Anyone with information relevant to this type of case is asked to contact detective Thomas P. Ransford at 520-452-7500.