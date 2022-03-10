 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sierra Vista man accused in child sex-luring case
Sierra Vista man accused in child sex-luring case

  • Updated

Jaime Cordova

 Sierra Vista Police Department

A Sierra Vista city employee has been arrested on suspicion of trying to lure a 14-year-old girl for sex, police say.

Jaime Cordova, 52, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of trying to lure a minor for sex, attempted child molestation and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, Sierra Vista police said in a news release.

Police say their month-long investigation showed Cordova used social media to communicate with the girl.

After the arrest, Cordova was fired from his job as a facility services technician for the City of Sierra Vista, the release said.

Cordova was booked into the Cochise County jail and was being held without bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Joshua Nicola, of Sierra Vista police at (520) 452-7500.

