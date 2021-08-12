Sierra Vista man accused of multiple child-sex crimes

A 53-year-old man already in custody is facing an additional 76 charges related to child sex crimes, Sierra Vista police say.

Leandro Guillen was initially arrested on suspicion of six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor on May 7, police said. Following his arrest, more alleged victims came forward.

On May 17, new charges of six counts of sexual assault, eight counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, one count of molestation of a child and one count of luring a minor for sexual exploitation were filed against Guillen, police said.

In July, Guillen was charged on suspicion of kidnapping and fraudulent schemes stemming from an incident in 1992 or 1993, police said.

After a search of Guillen’s residence, he is also faces 37 counts each of recording sexually explicit material of a minor and possession of sexually explicit material of a minor, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective John Andela at (520) 452-7500.