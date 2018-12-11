A tip about a single gun shot ended with a Sierra Vista man and woman booked into Cochise County Jail on numerous drug and weapon charges, officials say.
The Sierra Vista Police Department responded to reports of a gunshot at Los Arcos Mobile Home Park, Friday night.
Witnesses told police several people had been arguing outside of trailer 113 before the gunshot, and that the residents of that trailer have a history of arguing and discharging firearms, according to SVPD.
No one responded at the trailer when police tried to contact them, but police could smell an "overwhelming odor of fresh marijuana," an SVPD press release said.
The SVPD Tactical Unit came back with a search warrant at 3:15 a.m. the next morning. They arrested 25-year-old Anthony Contreras-McKenzie and 22-year-old Alexandra Macy.
There was another search warrant served at trailer 35, where police found additional items relevant to the investigation, the press release says.
Contreras-McKenzie was booked into Cochise County Jail on numerous charges, including producing and selling marijuana, misconduct involving a weapon and prohibited possessor with a firearm.
Macy was booked with similar and additional drug charges but no weapons charge.
There is no further information at this time.