Sierra Vista man arrested after explosion is heard in neighborhood

A 35-year-old Sierra Vista man was arrested Monday after police officers and state explosive experts found what appeared to be remains of an explosive device along with chemical compounds and hazardous explosive materials in his home, the Police Department said.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, May 17, Sierra Vista police received reports of an explosion with debris in the road in the 200 block of Coronado Lane.

Officers found several pieces of what appeared to be a broken bowling ball in the road and in neighboring property, with most of the debris in the yard of resident James Jaggers III. When questioned about blowing up the bowling ball, Jaggers claimed to be just mixing compounds.

The compounds at Jaggers’ home were determined to be potentially dangerous, so the Arizona Department of Public Safety Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit was called in and neighboring houses were evacuated. The debris in the yard was identified as the remains of a homemade explosive device. Officers served a search warrant at Jaggers’ residence, where several chemical compounds and potentially hazardous explosive materials were found.

Jaggers is facing charges of endangerment, five counts each of manufacturing prohibited weapons and possession of a prohibited weapon. He is being held without bond in the Cochise County jail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Paul Youman at (520) 452-7500.