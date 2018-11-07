Cochise County Sheriff's Office

Cochise County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man in Sierra Vista Tuesday after he allegedly made threats about a school shooting on social media, officials say. 

Kurtis Lemaster, 27, is facing a felony charge of making terroristic threats and two misdemeanor counts of threatening and intimidations, according to a Cochise County news release. 

The Sheriff's Office was notified by the Arizona Counter Terrorism Information Center that a social media account reportedly owned by Lemaster was used to threaten a school shooting in Sierra Vista before the end of the year.

Authorities also learned that Lemaster, when he was a resident of Michigan, used aliases to threaten two people and their families in the state, the release said.

Lemaster was booked into the Cochise County Jail where he remains held without bond.

