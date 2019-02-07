A Sierra Vista man was arrested for allegedly transmitting child pornography through a social media platform after a nine-month police investigation, officials say.
Michael Lyman, 29, is in custody on suspicion of two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after the social media site reported a user's illegal actions to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in 2018.
Sierra Vista police later identified Lyman as the user, a police news release said.
Shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday, a search warrant was served and Lyman was arrested at a home in the 900 block of Catalina Drive.
He was booked into the Cochise County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Det. Thomas Ransford at 520-452-7500