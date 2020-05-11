Sierra Vista man facing child-porn charges

Brady Loberg

 Sierra Vista Police Department

A 25-year-old Sierra Vista man has been arrested on suspicion on exchanging child-porn online, police say.

Brady Loberg faces several counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after a month-long investigation into the alleged online transfer of illegal child-porn videos from his home, Sierra Vista police said in a news release.

The investigation started in April after police received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, part of a partnership with the Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The task force helps law enforcement agencies information about suspected exploitation of minors.

On April 22, detectives searched Loberg's home and say they discovered digital evidence that resulted in his arrest.

Loberg was arrested Friday on suspicion of five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He is currently being held without bond at the Cochise County jail, police said.

