Sierra Vista Police Department

A Sierra Vista man accused of molesting a girl was arrested Tuesday afternoon, officials say.

Michael Harman, 41, faces charges of molestation of a child and continuous sexual abuse of a child, according to the Sierra Vista Police Department.

On Monday, a family member reported that a young girl was being molested by another family member.

Detectives later discovered prior incidents occurred this year between April and September, a police news release said.

Officers executed a search warrant at Harman's home in the 800 block of North Lenzner Avenue and later booked him into the Cochise County Jail. He remains without bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Justin Dannels at (520) 803-3555.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1