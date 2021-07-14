 Skip to main content
Sierra Vista police arrest man in connection with 2 shooting deaths
Sierra Vista police arrest man in connection with 2 shooting deaths

The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a man in connection with the shooting deaths of two people Tuesday night outside a restaurant, officials said.

Police arrived at Filiberto’s restaurant at 735 E. Fry Blvd. after 7 p.m. and found two people shot, a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department said. Both victims died due to their injuries, police said. Their identities have not been released yet. 

Devon Neff, 21, called police and reported that he was the shooter and claimed it was in self-defense, the news release said. Officers arrested Neff and booked him into the Cochise County jail on suspicion of two counts of second-degree murder.

A search warrant was served at Neff’s residence and evidence of illegal drug activity was seized, police said.

Officers are still investigating what led to the shootings, but it has been determined that the shooter and at least one of the victims knew each other, the news release said.

Neff 

 Courtesy of Sierra Vista Police Department

