A Texas man linked to a string of crimes in Sierra Vista was arrested just before noon Friday, authorities said.
Sierra Vista police detectives believe Edward Garcia, 19, is the man involved in two robberies and a theft beginning late last month.
On Oct. 31, officers responded to a Kay Jewelers when a man stole a $4,100 gold chain from an employee showing him the item, a department news release said.
The employee's description of the man matched to a theft suspect who stole $2,000 worth of cell phones from a Sprint Store on Nov. 13.
In the third incident, officers responded to an armed robbery at Check Into Cash, 2101 E. Fry Blvd., after a panic alarm was activated. The man fled with $1,260 before police arrived Thursday evening, the news release said.
At 11:59 a.m. Friday, detectives arrested Garcia without incident in a Sierra Vista neighborhood.
He faces charges of armed robbery, aggravated robbery, theft, trafficking in stolen property and fugitive from justice.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Joshua Nicola at (520) 803-3555.