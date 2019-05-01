Tye Casson, 40, and passenger Theresa Maffettone, 41, were arrested on drug charges after Cochise County deputies pulled their car over Monday.

 Cochise County Sheriff's Office

Cochise County Sheriff's detectives arrested two people on suspicion of drug charges during a traffic stop in Sierra Vista Monday morning, officials say.

Tye Casson, 40, and passenger Theresa Maffettone, 41, were arrested after a drug detection canine alerted detectives to an odor coming from the vehicle during the stop, a sheriff's office new release said.

Detectives searched the pair and the vehicle where they allegedly found a quarter-pound of meth, 10 grams of heroin and a handgun.

Casson faces 11 charges, including four counts of possession of a dangerous or narcotic drug, four counts of transportation of a narcotic drug and prohibited possessor of a weapon. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Maffetone faces one count of possession of a narcotic drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is being held on a $15,000 bond.     

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles