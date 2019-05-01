Cochise County Sheriff's detectives arrested two people on suspicion of drug charges during a traffic stop in Sierra Vista Monday morning, officials say.
Tye Casson, 40, and passenger Theresa Maffettone, 41, were arrested after a drug detection canine alerted detectives to an odor coming from the vehicle during the stop, a sheriff's office new release said.
Detectives searched the pair and the vehicle where they allegedly found a quarter-pound of meth, 10 grams of heroin and a handgun.
Casson faces 11 charges, including four counts of possession of a dangerous or narcotic drug, four counts of transportation of a narcotic drug and prohibited possessor of a weapon. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.
Maffetone faces one count of possession of a narcotic drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is being held on a $15,000 bond.