 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sierra Vista woman dies after being hit by deputy
alert top story

Sierra Vista woman dies after being hit by deputy

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A Sierra Vista woman died after being hit by an on-duty Cochise County Sheriff’s deputy on Saturday night.

Reyna Vos, 60, died on the scene despite life-saving efforts, police said.

At about 7:31 p.m., officers arrived in the area of the intersection of Highway 90 and Highway 92. The deputy struck Vos while she was in the roadway, police said. She was not in a designated crosswalk.

Multiple witnesses who were driving behind the deputy for at least one mile before the crash said the deputy’s driving was not erratic or concerning, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Dog walks miles to Pima Animal Care Center after escaping from home

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News