Sierra Vista woman dies after being hit by deputy

A Sierra Vista woman died after being hit by an on-duty Cochise County Sheriff’s deputy on Saturday night.

Reyna Vos, 60, died on the scene despite life-saving efforts, police said.

At about 7:31 p.m., officers arrived in the area of the intersection of Highway 90 and Highway 92. The deputy struck Vos while she was in the roadway, police said. She was not in a designated crosswalk.

Multiple witnesses who were driving behind the deputy for at least one mile before the crash said the deputy’s driving was not erratic or concerning, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.