Sierra Vista woman faces charges linked to drugs found in vehicle, motel room

A Sierra Vista woman was arrested on drug charges Wednesday following a month-long police investigation, officials say.

Sierra Vista Police Department received information in April about Sarah Benites, 40, possibly selling large amounts of meth and heroin in the area. It was later confirmed through surveillance.

On Wednesday, detectives conducted a traffic stop on her vehicle. They found more than 17 grams of meth and 15 grams of heroin inside after a police K-9 alerted to an odor from the vehicle, a department news release said.

Detectives then found more than 15 grams of meth, 23 grams of heroin and marijuana extract products in her motel room while serving a search warrant.

Benites faces charges of: Possession of dangerous drugs; possession of dangerous drugs for sale; possession of a narcotic drug; possession of a narcotic drug for sale; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

