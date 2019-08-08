Two Palo Verde High School students are being questioned after a threat was reported through social media yesterday, TUSD officials say.
According to TUSD spokeswoman Karla Escamilla, the threat referring to Palo Verde High School was reported through social media on Wednesday. The Tucson Police Department did an investigation and the threat was cleared last night.
Two possible students were identified as being involved and are now being questioned, Escamilla said in an email.
There is currently no threat to the school or its students, though there is additional security on campus today.
Classes are scheduled as normal, Escamilla said.
Yesterday, a Santa Rita High School student was arrested after Tucson police found a gun in his backpack.