South Tucson police are looking for a suspect who fired 17 shots Wednesday morning, striking a victim twice, on South Sixth Avenue and 32nd Street, officials say.
The suspect and victim were allegedly walking together when the suspect pulled out a handgun and began shooting just before 9 a.m., said South Tucson Operations Commander Kevin Shonk. The victim, an 18-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with two non-life threatening wounds in the abdomen.
Shonk said the suspect fled westbound on foot wearing a green hoodie with the hood pulled tight around his face.
Anyone with information can call 88-CRIME. Anonymous tips are accepted.