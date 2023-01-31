South Tucson police looking for hit and run driver

South Tucson police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck a woman who was walking in a crosswalk last week.

Police received a 911 call about 7 p.m. Jan. 26, reporting that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle at South Sixth Avenue and East 27th Street.

The woman was in a crosswalk at the time of the collision, witnesses told police.

The woman suffered serious injuries, police said. The vehicle, described as a dark colored SUV, fled the scene prior to police arriving.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.

In 2022, the Tucson Police Department investigated 49 pedestrian deaths.