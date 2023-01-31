 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Tucson police looking for hit and run driver

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

South Tucson police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck a woman who was walking in a crosswalk last week.

Police received a 911 call about 7 p.m. Jan. 26, reporting that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle at South Sixth Avenue and East 27th Street.

The woman was in a crosswalk at the time of the collision, witnesses told police.

The woman suffered serious injuries, police said. The vehicle, described as a dark colored SUV, fled the scene prior to police arriving.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.

In 2022, the Tucson Police Department investigated 49 pedestrian deaths.

Close to 43,000 people died in a traffic crash in 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That's up from about 39,000 deaths in 2020.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

