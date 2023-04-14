South Tucson police are looking for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Thursday night.
A man was crossing the street near East 27th Street and South Sixth Avenue around 7:15 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle witnesses told police, according to a news release from South Tucson police. The vehicle then fled.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. It is unknown whether he was in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.
The man’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
The vehicle that fled was a dark greenSUV, possibly a 2001-2005 Toyota Sequoia, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.
Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com
