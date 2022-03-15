Southern Arizona man faces charges in Jan. 6 riot

A Bowie man has been arrested on charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, federal authorities say.

Jacob Zerkle, 50, was arrested in Tucson on suspicion of assaulting several police officers, according to a Justice Department complaint.

Zerkle was identified using photos analyzed by the FBI and taken from Metropolitan Police body cams, a Justice Department news release says.

He faces charges that include: suspicion of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers; civil disorder; and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds.

Federal officials say Zerkle fought with Metropolitan Police Department officers.

Zerkle threw several punches at one officer, pushed at least one other officer and grabbed an officer's baton, officials said.

Court documents also confirm that Zerkle was interviewed on Oct, 28 and acknowledged the body-cam footage and photos were of him.