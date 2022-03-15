 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Southern Arizona man faces charges in Jan. 6 riot
alert top story

Body-worn camera footage analyzed by the FBI allegedly shows Zerkle involved in an altercation with officers on Jan. 6, 2021. 

 U.S. Department of Justice

A Bowie man has been arrested on charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, federal authorities say.

Jacob Zerkle, 50, was arrested in Tucson on suspicion of assaulting several police officers, according to a Justice Department complaint.

Zerkle was identified using photos analyzed by the FBI and taken from Metropolitan Police body cams, a Justice Department news release says.

He faces charges that include: suspicion of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers; civil disorder; and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds.

Federal officials say Zerkle fought with Metropolitan Police Department officers.

Zerkle threw several punches at one officer, pushed at least one other officer and grabbed an officer's baton, officials said.

Court documents also confirm that Zerkle was interviewed on Oct, 28 and acknowledged the body-cam footage and photos were of him.

"Zerkle stated that he pushed into some police officers and that he probably did something dumb," court documents say. "Zerkle also said that he was shoved into the police and was trying to protect himself but did not intend to assault a police officer."

According to the DOJ, Zerkle is now one of nearly 775 people who have been arrested for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 245 charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

Jacob Zerkle

