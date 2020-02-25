Standoff with wanted man in north Tucson ends in arrest

A man was arrested in Tucson after a two-hour standoff Monday, officials said.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Tommories White, 39, who was wanted for an Arizona Department of Corrections parole violation stemming from fleeing from law enforcement, the service said in a news release.

White had previous convictions of armed robbery, aggravated assault, misconduct involving weapons, resisting arrest and dangerous drugs, according to the Marshals Service.

Officials saw White walk into a north Tucson home and surrounded it, asking White to come out, they said.

White refused to come out until officials used a bean bag shotgun to break several windows of the house, the Marshals Service said.

While and a woman came out of the home and were arrested, officials said. White was transported to the Arizona State Prison in Tucson.

