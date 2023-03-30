A Marana High School student was arrested Thursday after officials say he took a gun to campus.
A student told administrators Thursday morning that another student was armed with a handgun, a Facebook post from the Marana Police Department said.
The school resource officer found the student, detained him and found a gun, officials say.
Police said the student was then arrested.
All students and staff at the school were safe and the campus was secure, the Facebook posting said.
Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com