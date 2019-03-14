Tucson Police Department officers search for evidence the yard of a house on E. Roger Rd & N. Vine Ave. where Tucson Fire Department and Northwest Fire District responded to a fire on March 14, 2019. Firefighters said a women with gunshot wounds was found in the front yard.

 Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star

Two people sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds in a north-side incident related to a house fire Thursday, Tucson police say.

At about 5:30 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a home in the 1400 block of East Duke Street, near Roger Road. Crews reported a small fire was under control and Tucson police were called to the scene.

A Tucson police spokesman later said that two people with gunshot wounds were taken to a hospital. 

No further information has been released, including how the shooting and the fire are related. 

Neighbors gather on the corner of E. Duke Dr. and N. Vine Ave. where three houses were involved in the fire incident on March 14, 2019 in Tucson, AZ.

Tucson Police Department officers and firefighters gather on E. Duke St. west of N. Vine Ave. where three houses were involved in the fire incident on March 14, 2019 in Tucson, AZ.

