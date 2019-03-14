Two people sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds in a north-side incident related to a house fire Thursday, Tucson police say.
At about 5:30 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a home in the 1400 block of East Duke Street, near Roger Road. Crews reported a small fire was under control and Tucson police were called to the scene.
A Tucson police spokesman later said that two people with gunshot wounds were taken to a hospital.
No further information has been released, including how the shooting and the fire are related.