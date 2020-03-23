Supreme Court won't hear case of Tucson man freed from prison in deadly hotel fire case

The Supreme Court is leaving in place a decision that a Tucson man freed after more than 40 years in prison for the deadly Pioneer Hotel fire case can’t sue for damages.
The high court on Monday turned away a lawsuit by Louis Taylor, who was 16 years old when he was arrested in connection with the 1970 fire at the downtown hotel. The blaze killed 29 people.
Investigators said the fire was arson and Taylor was convicted in 1972 of multiple counts of murder. He was sentenced to 28 consecutive life terms.
In 2012 evidence was introduced that the fire was not arson. Though the government disputed the new claim, Taylor was offered a plea that allowed him to be released a year later.
Taylor’s sentence was vacated and his prison term was reduced to time served after his no-contest plea.
Taylor later sued the county and the city, claiming his rights to due process and a fair trial were violated in the original prosecution.
Lower courts ruled that because of the no-contest plea Taylor could not sue for damages.
As is usual, the Supreme Court did not comment in turning away the case.
The high court announced its decision not to hear the case and many others in an order posted online.
The court previously postponed arguments that had been scheduled for this week and next because of the coronavirus and is currently closed to the public.