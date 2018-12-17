lights and sirens
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Circle K, at 1735 W. Speedway Blvd., at 6 a.m., officials say.

The masked perpetrator was armed with a weapon other than a gun, said Tucson Police Department spokesperson Ray Smith. The suspect attempted to steal money from the register but was unsuccessful.

He or she assaulted two Circle K employees, took items from the store and ran out, Smith said. Officers continue looking for the suspect.

There are no more details at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipser line.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara