Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Circle K, at 1735 W. Speedway Blvd., at 6 a.m., officials say.
The masked perpetrator was armed with a weapon other than a gun, said Tucson Police Department spokesperson Ray Smith. The suspect attempted to steal money from the register but was unsuccessful.
He or she assaulted two Circle K employees, took items from the store and ran out, Smith said. Officers continue looking for the suspect.
There are no more details at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipser line.