Tucson police detained a suspect Thursday morning in connection with reported threats to Carrington College and possible shots fired.

Officers were called to the college, near downtown Tucson at 201 N. Bonita Ave.

The college was placed on lockdown while police searched the building and the surrounding area.

Police said there are no indications that a shooting happened. The suspect was found and detained away from the school.

No injuries were reported.

No further information was immediately available.

Carrington College offers baccalaureate and associate degrees, as well as certificate programs in health care, trades and industrial majors, according to its website.