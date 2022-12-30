 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Suspect in fatal shooting on Tucson's south side arrested

Jose Pedro Rodriguez, 31.

 Courtesy of Tucson Police Department

A man was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Tucson’s south side Tuesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, Tucson police identified Jose Pedro Rodriguez, 31, as the suspect in the death of Joseph Armando Montano, 49. It was later learned that Rodriguez had been arrested by the Phoenix Police Department earlier that day due a confrontation, police said.

Detectives traveled to Phoenix and obtained an arrest warrant for Rodriguez for first-degree murder. He will remain in Maricopa County jail while he awaits extradition back to Tucson.

On Dec. 27, Tucson Fire personnel found Montano after they sent to a report about an unresponsive man in a home in the 6800 block of South Fourth Avenue, near South Sixth Avenue. Upon arriving, officers discovered Montano had sustained gunshot trauma, police said.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

