Three teens have been arrested after an attempted armed carjacking in an east-side Walmart parking lot turned fatal, police say.
Eduardo Carranza, 19, Francisco Morales, 18, and an unnamed 17-year-old have been arrested in connection to the incident, according to the Tucson Police Department.
Officers went to the 24-hour Walmart at 7150 E. Speedway Blvd late Wednesday for reports of a shooting, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson Police spokesman.
Juan Andres Allen, 18, was found shot and on the ground in the store's parking lot, Dugan said. Officers and Tucson Fire Department paramedics tried to save Allen but he was declared dead at the scene.
Allen had arrived in an SUV with three young men, Dugan said. While armed with guns, Allen and Carranza approached a man sitting inside a parked car. In the attempted carjacking, the man pulled out his own gun and shot Allen multiple times, police said.
The occupant of the vehicle stayed on scene and cooperated with police, who are considering him the victim in this case, Dugan said.
Carranza, Morales, and the 17-year-old teen drove away in a stolen SUV, leaving Allen behind.
Police found the SUV, first reported stolen on Feb. 20, in the 8600 block of Old Spanish Trail and detained the three teens, Dugan said. They all had gang affiliations, police say.
Carranza faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery and attempted aggravated robbery. Morales was arrested on suspicion of one count of grand theft auto and the 17-year-old teen faces felony charges at the juvenile correction center.
The investigation continues.
Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tip line.