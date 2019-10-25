A Tanque Verde High School teacher and athletic trainer was arrested on suspicion of sexual conduct with a minor, officials say.
William Yaw, 26, was arrested about 12:30 p.m. Thursday and is facing three counts of sexual conduct with a minor, according to Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesman Deputy James Allerton. He was booked into the Pima County jail.
Deputies say Yaw initiated an exchange of "nude pictures" with the minor, and they had sex at his apartment and once at school, according to a interim complaint filed in Pima County Justice Court. The alleged incidents occurred in December 2018, the court document says.
"A community member expressed a concern to district personnel about a teacher at Tanque Verde High School," said the Tanque Verde Unified School District in an emailed statement. The district contacted the sheriff's department.
Counselors will be available for students seeking help, the district said.
No further information has been released.