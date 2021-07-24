 Skip to main content
Tattoo helps ID body found on Tucson's Tumamoc Hill
Tattoo helps ID body found on Tucson's Tumamoc Hill

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A unique tattoo has helped police identify a body found this week on Tumamoc Hill, officials say.

The University of Arizona Police Department did not release a name, but the agency said the body is that of a 31-year-old man.

The release of his name is pending notification of his family.

There were no obvious signs of trauma, police say.

Police continue to investigate.

