Tattoo helps ID body found on Tucson's Tumamoc Hill

A unique tattoo has helped police identify a body found this week on Tumamoc Hill, officials say.
The University of Arizona Police Department did not release a name, but the agency said the body is that of a 31-year-old man.
The release of his name is pending notification of his family.
There were no obvious signs of trauma, police say.
Police continue to investigate.
