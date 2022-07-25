Teen arrested in deadly shooting at Tucson Circle K store

An 18-year-old is facing a second-degree murder charge in the killing of a 25-year-old man outside of a convenience store on Tucson's south side.

Antonio Dario Varela was arrested Friday in connection with the fatal July 20 shooting of Francisco Javier Espriu at a Circle K near South Park Avenue and East Irvington Road.

Just after 10 p.m., police were called to the store about a shooting. Espriu was pronounced dead at the scene, Tucson police said.

Police learned that he was in a verbal confrontation with unknown people that turned physical and Espriu was shot.

Varela was later identified as a suspect and taken into custody. He was booked at the Pima County jail on a $250,000 bond, where he remained on Monday.