Teen arrested in deadly shooting at Tucson Circle K store

An 18-year-old is facing a second-degree murder charge in the killing of a 25-year-old man outside of a convenience store on Tucson's south side. 

Antonio Dario Varela was arrested Friday in connection with the fatal July 20 shooting of Francisco Javier Espriu at a Circle K near South Park Avenue and East Irvington Road. 

Just after 10 p.m., police were called to the store about a shooting. Espriu was pronounced dead at the scene, Tucson police said. 

Police learned that he was in a verbal confrontation with unknown people that turned physical and Espriu was shot. 

Varela was later identified as a suspect and taken into custody. He was booked at the Pima County jail on a $250,000 bond, where he remained on Monday. 

Antonio Dario Varela

 Courtesy Tucson Police Department

