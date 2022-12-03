Teen arrested in deadly Tucson park shooting

A 17-year-old was arrested in connection to a shooting that left two dead at a park on Tucson’s south side last month.

Luis Mario Tello-Fierros, 17, was identified by homicide detectives as an additional suspect in the death of Jorge Santini Baragan, 20. On Dec. 1, officers found Tello-Fierros at a residence in the area of South Palo Verde Road and East Drexel Road and took him into custody, Tucson police said.

Tello-Fierros was booked into the Pima County jail and charged on suspicion of two counts of first degree murder. He is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

On Nov. 18, officers responded to the Rudy Garcia Park, located at 5001 South Nogales Highway, after receiving a report about a shooting. Baragan was found with gunshot trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene despite life saving measures, police said.

While officers were canvasing the area, they received another 911 call about two other shooting victims that arrived at Banner University Medical Center. Haron Mendivil Arballo, 17, was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. Roman Salazar-Solis, the other victim, was treated for his injuries.

Detectives learned that the individuals got into an altercation at the park and gunfire was exchanged. Both Arballo and Salazar-Solis left the scene prior to police arrival.

Detectives developed probable cause to arrest Salazar-Solis for his involvement in the incident and he was charged on suspicion of two counts of first degree felony murder, police said. He was booked into the Pima County jail and is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.