A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a shooting early Friday that left man critically injured, authorities say.

Officials were notified of the shooting about 12:20 a.m. when a 911 caller said they were driving a man who had been shot to the hospital, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release. The man remained in critical condition early Saturday officials said.

Deputies went to the 5100 block of North Karin Avenue, near West Curtis Road, and found several shell casings. Witnesses also told them that several people were fled the area.

Caiden Lopez, 16, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the news release said. He was booked into the Pima County jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.