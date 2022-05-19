 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teen arrested in slaying of 70-year-old homeless Tucson woman

A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the killing of a 70-year-old homeless woman in Tucson in October.

After conducting follow-up interviews, examining forensic evidence and serving multiple search warrants, Fabian Kristyan Montiel was identified as the suspect in the murder of Linda Marie Mendibles, Tucson police said.

Mendibles was well known in the neighborhoods around the freeway, just southwest of downtown, before she was found shot to death on Oct. 20, near West 18th Street and South Frontage Road — where Mendibles often sat and slept.

Linda Mendibles, 70, who was found shot dead on Oct. 20, lived much of her life on the streets of Tucson. “She’s been around here since I was little,” said Waffle House manager Jose Duran. “She always had her radio going on her little cart. ... This was her stomping grounds.”

On Wednesday, May 18, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Montiel and found him on Tucson’s south side, police said. He was booked into the Pima County jail and being held on $1 million bond for his warrant for first-degree murder.

Mendibles

Known by nicknames like Mama Linda and Mother Mary, for most of her life, the streets were home for Mendibles, even though some people offered her help through the years. She was remembered as a person who had rough edges, but treated the people she met with notable kindness and respect.

Fabian Kristyan Montiel

 Courtesy Tucson Police Department

