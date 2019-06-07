Pima County Sheriff's Department

A 17-year-old boy was killed Friday afternoon in an apparent accidental shooting northwest of Tucson, officials say.

The shooting happened in the 8000 block of North Country Home Lane around noon Friday, north of Cortaro Farms Road, said Deputy Daniel Jelineo, a Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesman.

Jelineo said Angel Lopez Jr., and Raymundo Lopez-Casillas III, 19, were inside the home when Lopez suffered the fatal gunshot wound.

When detectives entered the home they found a suspected explosive device, Jelineo said. A bomb squad unit was called in to remove it.

This is an isolated incident, he said.

No further information has been released. 

This story is developing and will continue to be updated. 

