Teen driver arrested in slaying of University of Arizona student

The suspected teenage driver of a red Cadillac is behind bars Friday, charged on suspicion of first-degree murder and drive-by shooting in the slaying of a University of Arizona student.

Alonzo Orosco, 17, of Tucson, was booked into the Pima County jail on Thursday, Feb. 25, and is expected to be charged as an adult in connection with the on-campus killing Feb. 20, according to a high-ranking official with the Tucson Police Department.

Orosco is accused of being involved in the shooting of 20-year-old sophomore Forrest Keys, who was walking home through a UA parking garage when a dispute broke out with occupants of an older red Cadillac from which shots were fired.

Orosco borrowed the Cadillac from a relative, police said.

There's no evidence at this point the killing was gang-related, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and TPD is still seeking "multiple persons of interest due to their presence or involvement," including the shooter, said Assistant Chief John Strader, who's in charge of overseeing criminal investigations.